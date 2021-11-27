11/27/2021 at 2:02 PM CET

Barça is more leader in the league after beating this Saturday 3-0 in a great match against Jaén Paraíso Interior to which he leads by six points with one more match on the back of de Marcenio and Matheus, who scored and were the best before Adolfo closed the scoring.

JAÉN

BARÇA, 3

(1 + 2): Dídac (p.), Marcenio (1), Sergio Lozano, Pito, Ferrao -five starting-, André Coelho, Matheus (1), Dyego, Adolfo (1), Carlos Ortiz and Esquerdinha.

JAÉN PARADISE INTERIOR, 0

Henrique (p.), Antonio, Aicardo, Míchel, Alan Brandi -five starting-, Attos, Felipe Mancha, César, Bruno Petry, Dani Martín and Jorge Santos.

REFEREES

Bottle López and Castillo López (Murcian). They showed a yellow card to the locals Ferrao (9:34), Dyego (27:45) and Sergio Lozano (28:35); and the visitors César (26:13), Bruno Petry (28:35) and Míchel (28:35).

GOALS

1-0, Marcenio (11:12); 2-0, Matheus (33:25); 3-0, Adolfo (39:33).

INCIDENTS

Partico corresponding to the eighth day of the men’s futsal First Division played before 1,712 spectators at the Palau Blaugrana (Barcelona).

The last game for the Catalans before looking for a pass to the Final Four of the Champions In Czech lands, it was a great success due to the visit of the second classified, a painting from Jaén that presented itself with an emblem of the section such as the highly applauded Aicardo.

Jesús Velasco’s team set the pace of the game from the start, with a high pressure that only allowed the visitors to go against them looking for their backs. Thus, a good attack with Sergio Lozano, Ferrao and Pito was settled without consequences and immediately afterwards Míchel shot next to the base of the local post and Marcenio took a loose shot from Alan Brandi to empty goal after a loss by Dídac.

Aicardo, with Adolfo in the changing room tunnel

| FCB

From there, a succession of Barça occasions and interventions by goalkeeper Henrique, who worked hard against Pito and Ferrao after three minutes. Too he snatched the ball from Coelho in the 6 ‘ as he was about to fire and deflected a Dyego missile on 7 ‘.

Although the Jaén Paraíso Interior stretched with danger in quick exits, the reality is that Barça had made merits to score and, after a shot by Henrique that did not surprise Dídac, it was 1-0 at 11 ‘. Marcenio marked it at will after a providential robbery of Carlos Ortiz … the smartest in the class.

After two more interventions by Henrique and a time-out by Dani Rodríguez, the game was greatly balanced to a large extent by the step forward that the visitors took in the pressure. Everything could change in 18 ‘with a Ferrao’s Master Vaseline that the visitors took out under sticks in the last noteworthy before the break.

In the resumption, quite equal with a good chance for an Antonio who failed to finish and a shot from Aicardo that Dídac deflected on the Andalusian side and two separate shots from Coelho and Pito after a robbery of his that Henrique destroyed.

Sergio Lozano, among a cloud of rivals

| FCB

The Barça began to suffer At the insistence of a great team like Jaén Paraíso Interior and Dídac had to deflect a very dangerous kick from Míchel in the 27th minute and a free kick by Aicardo in the 28th minute.

The game heated up with captain Sergio Lozano in defense of local interests and a succession of yellows led to the fifth ‘yellow’ foul at 10:51 from the finalel for the three of a Barça that no longer controlled the situation so well and that also came to the brink of the double-penalty with 9:22 left. The duel was in full swing!

And there the two best Barça players appeared this afternoon. Marcenio threw a corner with his usual mastery so that Matheus spliced ​​the 2-0 in the 34 ‘ in a spectacular way and confirm once again that he is prepared to be a leader in the schemes of Jesús Velasco.

The visitors tried with Míchel as goalkeeper-player four minutes from the end and this led to the end of the party at the Palau, with a measured send from Dídac that masterfully combed Adolfo to sign the final 3-0 and his ninth both garter belt.