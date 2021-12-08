Driver Marco Antonio Regil is very secretive about his love life and many have speculated about his sexual preferences Therefore, in an interview with Yordi PinkThe announcer was also honest about various aspects of his life, confessing intimacies and clarifying whether he is gay or not.

The driver clarified that he likes women, but that he can care for his friends: “I like feminine women, heels, a skirt, long hair, so I see that and I melt,” said Regil.

“I have never found myself attracted to someone other than a woman. I have fallen in love on a friend level, there are friends who love them, I admire them, I love them, that is also love, but I have never felt physical attraction for another man”, clarified.

In addition, the former host of ‘100 Mexicanos Said’, assured that Although he has been “single for many years, he is not alone“He considers that one of the conflicts to find a partner is that he lives in USA and he does not have much affinity with the women of that country.

“I think that if I had not gone to the United States, I would be married. I am in the United States for 20 years,” he mentioned. “But I don’t quite fit in romantically with the women of America.”

In addition, he revealed with whom of his ex-partners he would have liked to marry and regrets not having done so. Regil confessed that to this day he regrets not having reached the altar with Laura Elizondo. The woman he would have liked to marry and who still loves her and regrets having missed the opportunity.

“We did not marry Laurita because of me, because we were stupid and immature. If I could go back in time, I would have married Laura Elizondo. The truth is that I love her with all my heart, and it gives me so much happiness to see her happy. But I really do I could change a decision of my life, I would have married her, “he said.

At the end of the talk, Marco Antonio Regil stated open to any possibility, so he does not rule out in the future formalizing a relationship and even having children with a woman, who he said he would love to be Mexican.

“I want a life partner, who is my friend, who likes spiritual development, who is compassionate with animals, that we share. If she has perfect children; if she does not have and does not want perfect children; if she does not have and wants perfect . I am completely open, “he concluded.

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, CLICK HERE

Driver Marco Antonio Regil is very secretive about his love life and many have speculated about his sexual preferences Therefore, in an interview with Yordi PinkThe announcer was also honest about various aspects of his life, confessing intimacies and clarifying whether he is gay or not.

The driver clarified that he likes women, but that he can care for his friends: “I like feminine women, heels, a skirt, long hair, so I see that and I melt,” said Regil.

“I have never found myself attracted to someone other than a woman. I have fallen in love on a friend level, there are friends who love them, I admire them, I love them, that is also love, but I have never felt physical attraction for another man”, clarified.

In addition, the former host of ‘100 Mexicanos Said’, assured that Although he has been “single for many years, he is not alone“He considers that one of the conflicts to find a partner is that he lives in USA and he does not have much affinity with the women of that country.

“I think that if I had not gone to the United States, I would be married. I am in the United States for 20 years,” he mentioned. “But I don’t quite fit in romantically with the women of America.”

In addition, he revealed with whom of his ex-partners he would have liked to marry and regrets not having done so. Regil confessed that to this day he regrets not having reached the altar with Laura Elizondo. The woman he would have liked to marry and who still loves her and regrets having missed the opportunity.

“We did not marry Laurita because of me, because we were stupid and immature. If I could go back in time, I would have married Laura Elizondo. The truth is that I love her with all my heart, and it gives me so much happiness to see her happy. But I really do I could change a decision of my life, I would have married her, “he said.

At the end of the talk, Marco Antonio Regil stated open to any possibility, so he does not rule out in the future formalizing a relationship and even having children with a woman, who he said he would love to be Mexican.

“I want a life partner, who is my friend, who likes spiritual development, who is compassionate with animals, that we share. If she has perfect children; if she does not have and does not want perfect children; if she does not have and wants perfect . I am completely open, “he concluded.

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, CLICK HERE