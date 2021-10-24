Marco Antonio Regil is rejected to return to TV in Mexico | Instagram

Marco Antonio Regil is rejected to return to TV in Mexico and many wonder what is his life today or what he does, because to be true he was one of the most beloved and famous conductors on Mexican television.

Despite the fact that the doors were completely closed to him here in Mexico, the charismatic presenter now triumphs on other platforms.

The driver of game show par excellence, Marco Antonio Regil, as you may recall, hasn’t hosted a show in Mexico for years and recently made his motives known.

Surely you remember him on programs like ‘Atínale al Precio’ and ‘100 Mexicanos Said’ and we also saw him in ‘Minuto para gana’, which was later hosted by other celebrities.

However, little by little, it has dedicated itself to other areas, to the extent that it currently describes itself, on its official site, as a successful lecturer international, television host, influencer, podcaster and activist.

And it is something that very few know, Marco Antonio studied a master’s degree in Spiritual Psychology at the University of Santa Monica in Los Angeles.

He has also invested his time in personal growth, which is why he now teaches free classes that include:

How to achieve what you want in your life? “,” How to create our financial well-being “,” Your dog, your mirror “and” guilt-free desserts “.

As if that weren’t enough, it also offers some financial wellness courses and 21 days of gratitude.

Marco Antonio Regil also demonstrates his talent behind the microphone through a podcast, which has already achieved more than 10 million downloads.

Despite such success, we miss him on Mexican television, where he occasionally reappears for Telethon broadcasts.

However, they have offered him to return with game shows, but he has rejected it for reasons of consistency related to his lifestyle, since being an animal defender, he is vegan.

They have made me a couple of offers for television shows here in Mexico, but they were sponsored by junk food products, or of animal origin, so I can’t. Sadly – because it hurt a lot – I had to say no because I can’t, so the television station told me: We want you to do it, but you have to announce what the sponsors tell us. “

So nowadays more than anything for its principles, it has rejected several of the proposals, because they really want it back apparently.