Marco Antonio Regil reveals why he ended up with Adamari López

Recently in an interview, the famous driver Marco Antonio Regil He revealed why he ended his courtship with actress Adamari López, as he assures that he learned his lesson with her.

And it is that everything seems to indicate that Marco Antonio Regil did not tolerate the kisses of Adamari López with Eduardo Capetillo in the telenovela ‘Hoy en Camila’ and ended the relationship.

After the interview with Yordi Rosado, the presenter Marco Antonio Regil gave a lot to talk about, since he revealed many things that surprised his fans, among which the reason why he ended his relationship with Adamari stands out, as he explained that felt many jealousy.

As you may remember, the presenter has more than 30 years of experience, since he began when he was only 14 years old and had the illusion of raising his mother and not continuing to work.

Likewise, the driver clarified the rumors of his preferences, because he has never been married, and stressed that he completely likes women and that he respects everyone for who they are.

The presenter announced that his courtship with Adamari was extremely beautiful, since both were very much in love, however, it only lasted approximately three months, since it was difficult for him to accept the romantic scenes that the actress starred with Eduardo Capetillo in the soap opera Camila.

I couldn’t. I remember that one day we were on the sofa at his house and Adamari and Capetillo would come out kissing each other and I ‘ash, I couldn’t’. “

Right there he made it clear that it was not jealousy, since he knew that she is very professional, but unfortunately he did not like to see others kiss his girlfriend, because he likes Eduardo.

The couple met in 1998, just when the careers of Marco Antonio Regil and Adamari López were emerging on the small screen in Mexico, she in acting and he in conducting.

On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that the actor is about to turn 52 years old; He was born on December 27, 1969 in Tijuana, Baja California and from the age of 14 he stood out in the media and had the dream of getting his mother out of work.

Recently, it was announced that Marco Antonio cannot return to Mexican television despite his importance in it, since unfortunately he had a bad term with Televisa.