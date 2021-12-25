It is no secret to anyone that the festivities have had to adapt due to the difficult situation that we have had to live in, since the arrival of COVID-19 and its variants seems to have given no truce.

Despite vaccination schedules, infections and deaths from the famous virus of Chinese origin continue to increase in some countries, to the point of collapsing their health systems.

Related news

Therefore, several celebrities continue with their awareness campaigns and raise awareness among their followers, as well as inviting them not to lower their guard and continue caring.

However, the words that some use can be taken out of context or, to some extent, misinterpret the originality of the message, as did not happen to Marco Antonio Solis.

Also known as “El Buki”, he dared to give a message through his official Twitter account, but instead of applauding him, his fans have taken the original idea out of context and criticized him.

It is worth mentioning that the interpreter of hits such as “Your prison”, planned to refer to continuing to take care of the COVID-19 pandemic, and not to lower his guard when he wrote his text for this date of celebration.

However, his words only generated a great controversy and a real debate through different platforms, as many Internet users have expressed their opinion.

“It almost smells like Christmas! But if you don’t smell … Don’t go out!” He wrote on his Twitter account.

It was the text that the interpreter shared, and immediately the answers were immediate, as there are those who came to assure that the singer had begun to make fun of the situation.

Memes and reactions

It should be noted that several followers began to criticize the interpreter, whom they dismissed as unconscious, mocking and without seriousness due to the difficult situation that some families are going through.

“Sorry to be a party pooper, but if it smells … also stay home, the omicron does not cause loss of smell”; “Why are they shitting the very powerful Buki’s twitazo?”; “A little sense of humor please”; “I would only believe in a God who knew how to dance”, and “Go just that fucking tweet” were some of the comments.

Other fans also began to share a clip with Marc Anthony’s controversial audiovisual that emerged a few days ago, where said singer makes strange faces; “Marc Anthony likes this” was the phrase that accompanied the tweet.

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE