11/23/2021 at 09:15 CET

The Real Madrid player, Marco Asensio, opened the scoring tally of the victory (1-4) over Granada at the Los Cármenes Stadium and registered a total of four in the 2021/22 edition. After overcoming a serious knee injury in 2019/20, the midfielder scored just five goals in the last year from Zinedine Zidane at the head of the white team.

The Balearic, what is one of the players fighting for accompany Benzema and Vinícius in the attack point, is emerging as one of the important players for Carlo Ancelotti this course: has four goals and one assist in a total of 13 matches between all competitions.

4 – Marco Asensio has scored four goals in 11 games with @realmadrid in LaLiga 21/22, just one less than in the entire last season (five goals in 35 games). Renovated. pic.twitter.com/OTF436BTeE – OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 21, 2021

The midfielder has already left behind the serious knee injury that left him much of the 2019/20 season in dry dock and wants to continue growing with Carlo Ancelotti after the departure of Zinedine Zidane. Last season, in fact, he participated in a total of 2,614 minutes spread over 48 matches between all competitions.

Accompany Vinícius and Benzema, the objective

Asensio is one of the names that dances with Karim Benzema and Vinícius Júnior, who are untouchable for Carlo Ancelotti: the Italian has bet on Mariano, Rodrygo, Lucas Vázquez and Marco Asensio himself, who has shared the minutes released by one of the most decisive pairs in LaLiga.

The former RCD Mallorca or RCD Espanyol has a current market value of up to 35 million euros, according to Transfermarkt. He has two more years of contract and his extension is in the air: Ancelotti himself trusts the Balearic, which was one of the great news for Spanish football when he arrived at the Santiago Bernabéu.