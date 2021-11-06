11/06/2021 at 21:26 CET

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder, Marco Reus, he scored the only goal for Marco Rose’s team in the defeat against Leipzig corresponding to matchday 11 of the Bundesliga. He has equaled Chapuisat’s 102 goals with the yellow and black elastic in Bundesliga and has risen to fourth place in the ranking of top scorers: only Burgsmüller (135), Zorc (131) and Emmerich (115) are ahead in this regard.

The German, who has assumed the full weight of the team in the absence of striker Erling Haaland due to injury, has also done so in the historical general classification of scorers with the Teutonic team: he has 145 goals, the same as Timo Konietzka, and is in fourth position, just behind Lothar Emmerich (148), Michael Zorc (158) and Manfred Burgsmüller (158).

The former Borussia Mönchengladbach registers 145 goals and 102 assists in a total of 332 games, something that leaves him out of the top 10 of players with the most games in the club’s history for the moment.: In 12th position, his next rivals to beat are Günter Kutowski (344) and Sebastian Kehl (362). In this season, on the other hand, he is being one of the most decisive players: has five goals and seven assists in 17 games across all competitions.

Dortmund succumb without Erling Haaland

Those of Marco Rose reaped their second consecutive defeat just before the third break by national teams and move away from Bayern in the table: with 24 points out of 33 possible, they are in second place four points behind Julian Nagelsmann’s team, who did not miss against the combative Freiburg. The team missed their striker Erling Haaland, who has hip problems and has been out of the group dynamic since 16 October, when he scored a double against Mainz 05.

The German team could not defeat Ajax at Signal Iduna Park in the Champions League either: goals from Tadic, Haller and Klaasen annulled Marco Reus from the penalty spot and the Germans lost second place in the group. Despite this, with six points out of 12 possible, Marco Rose’s men depend on themselves to be in the next round.