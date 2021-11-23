11/23/2021 at 11:05 CET

Marco Rose’s Borussia Dortmund is one of the fittest players in the German championship: he has 27 points out of 36 possible and has won all the games played (7) at home, something that had not happened before in the entire history of the club.

The German team, which remains second and just one point behind Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern, is going through a sweet moment in the Bundesliga: he has nine victories and three defeats so far this season and, despite the absence of Erling Haaland in recent dates, he is running as one of the rivals to consider.

7 – For the first time in their club’s history, Borussia Dortmund have won each of their first seven home games of a single Bundesliga season. Fortress. #BVBVFB pic.twitter.com/hX3tAP7qNS – OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) November 20, 2021

The German team coach Marco Rose has had an immediate impact on the team: keeps Borussia Dortmund in second place and faces the final leg of the UEFA Champions League group stage depending on itself against Besiktas and Sporting CP.

Survive without Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland continues to have hip problems and his recovery has come to a standstill. The player has already missed nine commitments with the team and his reappearance is, today, an unknown: the team has lost three games without the top scorer.

Norwegian signs 13 goals and four assists in 10 official games Among all the competitions this 2021/22 season and he is one of the most decisive players together with Marco Reus, who has assumed all the leading role. The midfielder registers six goals and seven assists in 18 games and his incidence in the game is absolute.