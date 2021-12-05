12/05/2021

On at 13:52 CET

Marcos Acuña has established himself as Sevilla’s left back in his second season at Nervión. In the victory against Villarreal he lived one of lime and another of sand: he had to be replaced by a muscular discomfort in the left thigh and before he gave the assistance to his compatriot Ocampos, who scored the only goal of the game. Acuña’s injury worries Lopetegui, since he has become a fundamental piece for the team.

Speed, skill, strength, determination and character This is what this 30-year-old Argentine has shown after his arrival in LaLiga. A brave footballer with an outstanding offensive projection who has endowed the Andalusian team’s left lane with differential importance in matches. In 14 LaLiga games he has recovered 56 balls (4 per game), made 536 good passes (38.26 per game), provided three assists and scored one goal.

Acuña combines all the necessary characteristics to cover with guarantees a position that requires physique, concentration and quality. The player has adapted very well to LaLiga and what Julen Lopetegui asks of him. He knows how to interpret the game well, counterattacks and naturally exploits his qualities to drive the ball, face, dribble and central. He is not a footballer with a great wingspan (he measures 1.72), but his physical strength and his lower body allow him to be strong in the crash and win many individual duels also in the defensive section, thus cutting off many counterattacks and having a change of powerful and continuous rhythm.

‘MONCHI’, ON SCENE

His good work in Portugal did not go unnoticed by ‘Monchi’, the sports director of Sevilla, who noticed Acuña’s ambition, versatility and felt that his characteristics could fit perfectly in the Sánzchez-Pizjuán and make the role of Sergio Reguilón soon forget. Sevilla paid 10 million euros to Sporting Lisbon in September 2020, a club he joined in 2017. Before that, he played four years at Racing Club de Avellaneda and last summer he was proclaimed champion of the Copa América with Argentina.

If we count all the competitions, the ‘Huevo’ Acuña played 37 games last season, scoring one goal and giving four assists. In this, for the moment, accumulates 18 meetings between LaLiga and the Champions League. Everything indicates that Marcos will not be there for Sevilla’s vital match against Salzburg on December 8. Lopetegui will have to decide if it will be better not to risk or have a decisive soccer player, physically and mentally.