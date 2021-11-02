BOSTON, MA – NOVEMBER 01: Marcus Smart # 36 of the Boston Celtics looks on during a game against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on November 1, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the . License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman / .)

Boston Celtics player Marcus Smart calls out teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for failing to pass the ball after third straight loss.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown may be stars in Boston, but they’re not the only stars in the Celtics constellation.

That’s something that Marcus Smart sharply reminded his teammates in a biting press conference response that singled out the higher-profile stars in Boston after the Celtics suffered a tough loss while blowing a sizeable lead.

Marcus Smart: “I would just like to play basketball. Every team knows we’re trying to go to Jayson and Jaylen. Every team is programmed and studied to stop Jayson and Jaylen. I think everybody’s scouting report is to make those guys pass the ball. They don’t want to pass the ball – Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) November 2, 2021

To Smart’s point, a predictable offense is much easier to defeat, no matter the offensive prowess of Tatum and Brown.

Smart shared his perspective after the Celtics were handed their third straight loss in a 128-114 battle against the Chicago Bulls. While Brown and Tatum combined for 48 points, they were unable to topple the Bulls when the Chicago team overcome a 19-point deficit that won them the game.

The Celtics entered the fourth quarter with a 103-89 lead, but the Bulls climbed back as they held Tatum and Brown to a combined two points.

Smart (27) is hardly much more of a veteran than Brown (25) and Tatum (23) but his experience and insight does hold some weight, particularly with his prowess as a defensive-minded player.

With that said, some believe that the criticism gives Tatum and Brown an unfair reputation: game footage shows the two teammates endeavored to pass, but their teammates didn’t make successful shots.

Please watch the game before you run with the Marcus Smart quote… Tatum and Brown were passing the ball and creating for their teammates, they just didn’t make the shot. Sure there is some room to grow for Tatum and Brown but Smart comments were unnecessary after tonights loss pic.twitter.com/sQuR3s2Bnk – LegendOfWinning (@LegendOfWinning) November 2, 2021

Whether it’s accurate gameplay analysis or frustration at not seeing the ball, Smart reinforces a point that every basketball player knows all too well. No one wants to play with a ball hog, especially one (or two) who doesn’t deliver the win.