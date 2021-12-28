One of the miniseries that made the most impact this year was Mare of Easttown – 90% broadcast on HBO Max. Despite being a police story, as there are hundreds on television and on various platforms, in this case the protagonist, is far from being the virtuous heroine who solves all the cases in her path. Mare Sheehan is a detective from a small town in Pennsylvania where everyone knows each other and is close in one way or another.

Keep reading: Mare of Easttown: Kate Winslet appreciates the series helps stop judging women’s bodies

While she investigates the disappearance of a couple of young men, as well as a murder, she also struggles to stay on her feet in a rather complicated personal stage. Her family problems have led her to make mistakes that put her job at risk. Throughout seven episodes, the series created by Brad Ingelsby manages to keep the viewer on the edge of his seat, delving into what the protagonist feels at that moment.

Originally, the series was planned only as a limited program, however, after the success obtained, it would not be unusual for them to opt for a second season. During a recent interview with The Guardian, Kate Winslet spoke about the possibility of making a second part where, in her words, the story could now delve into the brutality of the United States police, a problem that has remained in force for years. .

I don’t know if I’ll ever play Mare again. But if we were to do a second season, then for sure these atrocities that have existed in the police force here [en Reino Unido] and in America they will find their way in the stories we tell. Hundred percent. You can’t pretend that these things haven’t happened. […] We have to use our voices on behalf of the people who don’t have one. That matters to me now in a way that hadn’t even crossed my mind when I was 20 years old.

Continue with: Mare of Easttown: Evan Peters considered quitting acting for the same scene that won the Emmy

In previous interviews, the actress and also producer of the show pointed out that the showrunners already have some interesting ideas on the table, although she acknowledged that at first they were scared by the possibility that more seasons would be requested because they would not know what to do. After the good reviews and positive reception from the audience, they began to think about how they would solve it.

Director Craig Zobel, for his part, assured that Mare of Easttown He managed to close his story, so if no more stories are made there won’t be a void in between, but he would love to tell more about Mare. So far the series has already won some awards such as the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries for Evan Peters, while Kate winslet she got her award for Best Actress in a Miniseries.

It may interest you: Golden Globes 2022: full list of nominees

Until now, she continues to achieve successes such as her nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes, where she competes for Best Miniseries and Best Actress in a Miniseries. Previously, the protagonist mentioned that one of the social conflicts they faced is the fact of not having an embellished main character, since Mare is characterized by being careless, eating junk, smoking her electronic cigarette and wearing little makeup. and it is Winslet herself who has appreciated that the program promotes not judging women’s bodies.

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');