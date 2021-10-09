Margarita the Goddess of cumbia delights with her physical change | Instagram

The singer Colombian Margarita the Goddess of Cumbia has managed to surprise her millions of followers enough with her physical change after overcoming the depressionBesides, she is just a few days away from finally becoming a grandmother.

Yesterday afternoon, Margarita the Goddess of cumbia was as a guest on the program Windowing, where she spoke about a topic that makes her very happy and excited, and it is that she made it known that she is a few days away from becoming a grandmother.

And although the arrival of her first grandson has her extremely excited, the singer also confessed that she is a little afraid of this new stage, since until now she does not know whether or not she will be a good grandmother.

I’m going to be a grandmother for the first time, I don’t know I feel strange, but they already told me that it will be a wonderful thing, ”she said.

“I don’t care about anything, but since I haven’t felt it, I don’t know what it feels like to be a grandmother, I know what it’s like to be a mother and it’s wonderful,” she added.

In addition, the singer, among other topics, also spoke about the depression that she lived through for many years and revealed what was the process she had to go through to get ahead.

The Colombian said that she realized that something was happening to her during a meeting she attended, since the husband of one of her friends diagnosed her with depression, this after separating from her ex-husband and still manager.

This is how, Margarita revealed unpublished details regarding her private life, such as how little self-love she felt and for which she went to dinner.

However, after a long sanction process, he has revealed that fortunately he feels better now more than ever.

I’m not satisfied with happiness, I feel unattainable, I feel beautiful and I feel with a beautiful soul that has a lot of music to offer ”, he highlighted.

And the fact is that the famous change is not only in attitude, but is reflected externally, since she has managed to lose 13 kilos and now she looks more beautiful than ever.

On the other hand, one of the most recognized voices in cumbia, Margarita María de Santa Teresita Vargas Gaviria, better known as Margarita La Diosa de la Cumbia and is celebrating her four decades of musical career with the greats.

The interpreter premiered the album Celebrating 40 Years and Quarantine !, which was recorded a few months ago at the National Auditorium in Mexico City.