. María Antonieta Collins helps contestants of Nuestra Belleza Latina in the middle of the hurricane

María Antonieta Collins is one of the most important figures in the world of Latin journalism in the United States, and this Sunday, viewers of Nuestra Belleza Latina will see the results of the support that the communicator provided to the contestants of the popular show, in the middle of the coverage that the girls must have done in the middle of a fierce hurricane.

The semifinalists of the 12th edition of Nuestra Belleza Latina had to submit to a difficult challenge, broadcasting live under torrential downpours and strong winds, for which the Mexican journalist served as coach.

And with only a few hours left for the followers of Nuestra Belleza Latina to see the challenge, María Antonieta Collins spoke about what the test meant and the impression she took from the contestants who are competing for the crown of the Univisión reality show.

“Suddenly I start to see that I have traveled a path… I have covered hurricanes, and here it was to cover a hurricane and a fire. That, as a reporter on the street, is like our daily bread, everywhere. However, you realize that it is already another stage of your life, where they tell you, “now you can come to do coaching” … And I like that, “said the Mexican journalist, in an interview with the newspaper La Opinion de Los Angels

“There were two warnings for the girls to pay attention: one is that I sent a video to the mansion on Monday morning to tell them, I love them with common sense and I want them with their equipment at night and armed, punctual, in the place where they are going to take them ”, he said to the aforementioned media.

Collins further revealed that he gave them a tutorial on things that could happen to them. “Let’s see if they didn’t or see if they did. That’s what people are going to see on ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ on Sunday night, they did it or they didn’t. And while, I had to see them and realize that in principle, some ignored my instructions and the important thing was, that the judges are going to qualify this because it is the extreme test, then they will qualify and we will see what will happen ”, he warned the coach.

After her contact with the girls, the reporter and news anchor was able to get a more complete idea of ​​the participants and confessed to being impressed to see that, unlike a few years ago, when she was also a coach on the program, she now perceives them at a higher level .

“I had already done another coaching with the girls in that edition in 2009. I love ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ … I’m surprised because they have done their good work, or they have seen the videos very well and they know the tests, especially the journalistic ones, that that is what touched me, “said the Mexican . “And there is also talent, and the girls are already much more prepared, they are better prepared than 10 years ago for telling you something, they will see it on Sunday, now it was my turn for coaching, wait and see what the judges are going to say ”.