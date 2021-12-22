Maria Celeste Arrarás shared in his most recent column the challenges his son Adrian Vadim faced in his first months of life. As never before, the journalist revealed the physical and emotional problems that the little boy of Russian origin presented as a result of his stay in an orphanage two hours from Moscow, which was in precarious conditions. The Puerto Rican recounted the therapies that her son had to undergo, as well as the medical recommendations that the family pediatrician gave her and her then husband for the proper development of the child.

© CustomMaría Celeste Arrarás and her son Adrián Vadim. His son’s middle name is of Russian origin, and that was the one assigned to him in his native Russia

During their visit to the orphanage, Arrarás and her husband Manny Arvesu, from whom she separated in 2004, noticed that there were certain problems with their son’s development. In the column This is how I see it … he opened up about the complex months they lived at home: “The first months were difficult for everyone, but especially for Adrián. Since no one spoke to him in the orphanage, he never learned to babble like other children do before he started talking.

© @ mariacelestearraras This is a photograph of the first meeting between María Celeste and little Vadim. The journalist revealed that until that moment, the child had never been exposed to sunlight

“He only knew how to growl and had to receive several months of therapy. He also needed physical therapy to strengthen his muscles so that he could sit upright, crawl, and eventually walk. In addition, he received occupational therapy to learn to relate to others, “he added.

María Celeste added: “As she had not had physical contact with other people, her nervous system was atrophied. A caress caused him such an intense reaction that he could not tolerate it ”. To stimulate her sensory nerves, the communicator and her husband had to brush her with thick bristles for two hours for a couple of months. ”

© @ adrianvadimMaría Celeste Arrarás and her three children

But the challenges did not end there, as Adrián had other consequences such as his digestive system, and he was even afraid to take a bath. “At first, we would put him in the bathtub and he would scream in terror. As in the orphanage babies were bathed in groups, one after the other, without a mother who was aware of the temperature of the water, it was probably very cold or so hot that it burned her skin ”. The solution that the journalist found was for the baby to share bath time with his older brother. “It wasn’t until we got him into the bathtub with Julián that he realized there was nothing to fear.”

They were a few months of a lot of work, but in the end, everything went well and Adrián’s development was optimal, like that of his brothers Julián and Lara. The journalist assures that the best therapy that her son could have was love. “The most effective therapy that Adrián received was the one that only love can give. He learned to look us in the eye, to hug us, and to show affection. I can tell you that today he is the most affectionate of my three children. He lives constantly kissing and hugging us all ”.