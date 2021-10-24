María Conchita Alonso Alonso attacked Gustavo Adolfo Infante for questioning her about her “anti-vaccine” position; published on his social networks a statement against the journalist.

In the statement, María Conchita Alonso claimed Gustavo Adolfo Infante and questioned him if he has a problem with her, since from one day to the next he “mounted a war” against her.

And it is that the journalist during his program questioned the position of the actress of not wanting to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Reason for which María Conchita Alonso felt offended since she expressed “she has not told anyone to do or not do such a thing,” and she does not believe she is doing any harm by exercising her freedom of expression.

The actress also pointed out the attitude of Gustavo Adolfo Infante was disrespectful, because days before having spoken about her, the journalist went to a meal with her.

After the claim of María Conchita Alonso, Gustavo Adolfo Infante did not take long to clarify the situation through his YouTube channel.

And it is that although Gustavo Adolfo Infante believed that the matter was personal, he did not hold back when he saw the publication of María Conchita Alonso on social networks.

“This was sent to me by María Conchita Alonso directly to my WhatsApp and then she came out with the surprise that it was public, I thought it was a private matter but I see that it was not.”

In his reply, the journalist explained to María Conchita Alonso that because she is an important figure in the media, her opinion carries more weight than she herself considers.

“Being an opinion leader that you say that you are not going to be vaccinated because with that example you are somehow creating a conscience that can cause the death of someone.”

Claiming some consideration from the actress, Gustavo Adolfo Infante pointed out that María Conchita Alonso’s opinion can be dangerous.

“María Conchita, everyone can do whatever we want, but I think it is very dangerous to say at this moment ‘don’t get vaccinated’, or ‘I’m not going to get vaccinated’ or ‘I recommend that you don’t get vaccinated’.”

The journalist also commented that he believes the actress’s attitude is very exaggerated for the time he devoted to commenting on the actress’s anti-vaccine position.

However, Gustavo Adolfo Infante made it very clear that he continues to respect and admire the famous actress, with whom he has had a long working relationship and friendship.

“Now they also exaggerate things, I think I used 30 seconds to tell you that, and if that’s why you’ve stopped respecting me, I want to tell you that I continue to respect, love and admire you.”