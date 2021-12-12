. María del Refugio Abarca, ‘doña Cuquita’: Who is Vicente Fernández’s wife?

It has always been said that behind a great man, there is a great woman. This is how it seems that he applied the saying to the late Vicente Fernández, “Chente”, from whom in recent months it was learned that on his sickbed he had the unconditional love and care of the great love of his life María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, “ Doña Cuca ”as the Mexican charro affectionately called her.

At the age of 81, rancheras singer Vicente Fernández died this Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 6:15 am at the Hospital Country 2000 in Guadalajara.

“Rest in Peace Mr. Vicente Fernández. We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 am. It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and to give everything for his audience. Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing. #ChenteSigueSiendoElKing “

Who is ‘Doña Cuquita’ the wife of ‘Chente’?

María del Refugio, was born in Guadalajara on July 23, 1946, and is currently 75 years old, six years younger than her husband. With almost sixty years of marriage with the ‘Charro de Huentitán’, Doña Cuquita met Vicente when they were still children.

The same singer told Hola magazine that he met his wife when they were neighbors in Guadalajara, but nevertheless he became a boyfriend of her beloved husband only until she was 17 years old and he was in his early 20s.

The Mexican idol told the aforementioned magazine that while he was looking for opportunities to have a better life, fate took him away from his hometown and that he went to Tijuana in search of more life opportunities, having to work as a waiter, garrotero and dishwasher. in a family business, while at times he participated in events and singing competitions, which in the end served to catapult him in his singing career.

Fernández said that some time later on a visit he made to his town, he saw María del Refugio go to mass in the company of her mother, and that the beautiful young woman immediately shot him, so she waited for him to leave the church to give her a laurel flower, and intending to woo her from now on so she was in a romantic relationship for the moment.

“In the distance, I saw a very bulky little chest with some caderotas, chapeadita and said, oh, bastard!” Said Don Chente in an interview with ‘Quien’, referring to the beautiful girl from ‘Cuquita’, who she was the sister of one of his friends.

In fact, in the detailed interview that ‘Chente’ gave to ¡HOLA! Mexico, said that he asked ‘Cuquita’ if she wanted to be his girlfriend. “He told me that on Sunday he told me and when the day came he said yes,” Vicente Fernández recalled at the time.

However, Vicente narrated that in order to pursue his dream as a singer, he had to return to the capital knowing that he could not be with his girlfriend, so he finally made the decision to ask Doña Cuca to better find another love. “Find yourself a boyfriend because I’m not going to be able to be here and there and I’m going to take your time.” The singer told him.

But Vicente got a great surprise when one day when he returned with Cuquita to his house, a man was waiting for her at the door, the singer when asked who that man was, she answered very sadly that it was her boyfriend.

Jealousy surfaced in the singer, and with his Mexican macho style he told him “I will give you 10 minutes to leave it because you and I were getting married on December 27”.

Thus, doña cuca took him at his word and they finally married on December 27, 1963, remaining together to this day.

As a result of that great love, they had four children, Vicente Jr., Gerardo, Alejandro and Alejandra, who gave them eleven grandchildren, and who will now be in charge of maintaining Chente’s legacy, but they will also be the ones in charge from today onwards. , to give all the necessary support and care to the matriarch of the family while she is reunited with her beloved husband.

It should be noted that in the month of September, María del Refugio Abarca spent a few days in the Real San José de Zapopan hospital due to a hernia operation that she had in her womb. Mrs. ‘Cuquita’ was discharged after the medical procedure, to be at home with her family and continue to monitor her husband’s health.

