Televisa confirms series by María Félix and Pedro Infante | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that this new series on the life of María Félix and Pedro Infante It would be part of a new Televisa and Univisión project, being without a doubt one of the most anticipated stories they represent on television.

The truth is that the format of biographical productions have been a success in recent years, with productions that take great prizes to others that become one of the most viewed in the world.

And following this same line, Mexico is not far behind, since a bioseries of María Félix and Pedro Infante has recently been confirmed by Televisa.

It should be noted that regarding this type of productions, Mexico has also taken the opportunity to show its talent with the biographical style showing the lives of José José, Jenni Rivera and Luis Miguel, the latter being one of Netflix’s greatest successes at the level world.

This is how it was announced that the large television network confirmed that one of its future projects involves a bioseries that will feature these two icons of Mexican culture.

Although Televisa did not disclose more details in this regard, it is known that this series will be part of a compendium of more than 50 original projects that the network wants to carry out together with Univision to create its own streaming platform and compete with other entertainment industries. when it comes to digital media.

We know that creating content in Spanish carries the responsibility of being a reflection of our identity and cultural diversity on screen and we will do so in conjunction with our best creators, ”said Rafael Urbina, spokesperson for Univisión.

The project aims to take shape in the next year 2022 not only in a monthly payment format but also with free options for viewers.

We are convinced that Televisa’s strength lies in its content and in the union of all its platforms, that is why in 2022 we are committed to creating a single Televisa where all our platforms are at your disposal, ”said Juan Pablo Newman, vice president of operations. and contents.

In addition, as confirmed by the bioseries of María Félix and Pedro Infante, they also showed other projects that are considered to be exclusive to the platform, such as the adaptation of the work “The Mischief of the Bad Girl” by the Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa .

And as if that were not enough, Eugenio Derbez will also have his own section dedicated to this new project, which will be called “Canal Derbez” and this will be a space in which the comedian and producer will create their own content for the platform.