Related news

27 years old, 2.2 million followers and 3 companies. These three figures are a good summary of the success of Maria Pombo (27 years old), who without having reached thirty has become a benchmark to follow for a huge number of people. After making the leap to world 2.0 in 2012, the Madrilenian has not grown any more, settling in the complicated digital landscape, in which despite her youth she is quite a veteran.

A success worthy of study that as explained to THE SPANISH Arantxa Pérez, director of the Influgency agency, is due to its proximity. “Sell ​​naturalness. He has grown up in the networks, has passed adolescence, youth, has fallen in love, has married, has had a child, has moved … “This is, according to the expert, what makes the public have so much acceptance towards María Pombo, since she gives the feeling that it is a life that anyone could access. “Her life may seem like a reality show but even if she shares everything, It is so normal that it is what hooks“, sentence.

A real ‘hook’ because, as can be seen through the SocialBlade tool, in the last year it has gained more than half a million followers. A large increase that, in the words of Pérez, is due to the great events that he has experienced and shared in his posts. “Profiles like María grow when there is something in her life that is notorious, like the birth of his son, the works of his new house, his wedding, the moment that he made his illness public … These are moments in which he has a great peak of increase of followers “.

A resounding success that brands have appreciated, because in a time when budgets are tighter than before the pandemic, “profiles that give a positive image of future projects” are preferred, according to what they say from Influgency. Two qualities that Pombo undoubtedly has.

Not only on a personal level, in which he has formed a family with Pablo Castellano (35), but also in the professional. “Having a life plan B beyond Instagram is something that followers and brands perceive as positive,” reveals Arantxa, referring to the fashion firms Name The Brand and Tipi Tent and the Suavefest festival, his three business projects.

One of the great attractions of María Pombo is its naturalness. Gtres

This, according to the expert, is what makes María Pombo a successful influencer, to the point that she has one of the highest caches. “You can charge from 4,500 to 6,500 euros per post, in that strip “, she affirms. Her secret is to project quality,” her photographs have no trap or cardboard, she takes them with her mobile, it gives a natural and close profile. María puts on a sweater and wears it out because of that, because people don’t perceive that it’s advertising, it’s very subtle. “

[Más información: Este es el jersey de punto que debes incorporar en tu armario: palabra de María Pombo]

Follow the topics that interest you