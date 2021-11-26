11/25/2021 at 8:37 PM CET

The very young swimmer María Ramos, only 15 years old, became the main protagonist of the first day of the Spanish Short Pool Championships held in Palma de Mallorca, after lowering the Spanish record up to two times of the 50 meters breaststroke.

If in the morning preliminaries the Gredos San Diego swimmer lowered Conchi Badillo’s record -30.37- by 2 hundredths, in force since 2009, after swimming in a time of 30.35, In the late afternoon, María Ramos again improved the national top by winning with a time of 30.28 seconds.

A brand that allowed the swimmer from Madrid to be 40 hundredths ahead of Jessica Vall (Sant Andreu), who was looking for her eighth consecutive title of champion of Spain of the distance and who had to surrender before the “cyclone” Ramos, settling for the silver medal with a time of 30.68 seconds.

It was not the only record in Spain that was broken this Thursday at the Son Hugo pool in Palma de Mallorca, since Lidón Muñoz (Sant Andreu) managed to set a new national record in the 100 styles test with a time of 1: 00.33 minutes.

Muñoz, who chained her fourth consecutive distance title, lowered the Spanish record that she herself owned by 8 hundredths with a time of 1: 00.41 since the European Championships held at the beginning of November in the Russian city of Kazan .

Who could not decorate with a new national record his triumph in the final of the 100 butterfly was Hugo González (CN Madrid), who added his second Spanish distance champion title after the one achieved in 2019, after winning with a time of 51.58 seconds.

Hugo González, gold without a record

González, triple medalist in the last European Championships in Budapest and Olympic finalist in Tokyo in the 100 backstroke event, surpassed Miguel Martínez (Canoe) by 23 hundredths, who took the silver medal with a time of 51.81 seconds.

The Balearic swimmer, who trains in the United States, will play four more tests in these championships in Spain, in which he is registered in the 100 breaststroke in addition to the 50, 100 and 200 backstroke.