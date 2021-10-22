10/22/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

In my house they did not talk about anything else and I slept with the shovel next to it, imagine & rdquor ;. The parents of Maria Xiao They were table tennis players until the early 90s and later they moved to Spain to act as coaches. She, an only child, “accompanied them everywhere and until I was twenty years old, I admit, I did not really get involved in this sport. He played to play. What happened? That I loved the adrenaline of the competition. I wanted to win, win and win & rdquor ;. And so it came Maria to represent Spain at the Tokyo Olympics, “a real dream & rdquor ;, in his own words. This woman, who is a fusion of East and West, says that “my mentality is more Chinese than Spanish. In sports and in everything in life, I have very internalized that I must always work more than others. It is the only way to get things & rdquor ;.

He worked hard to be in Tokyo and there, without looking for it, he became a media character beyond the shovel. Ninguneada in the headline of a media outlet (“Pedri’s point against a Spanish Olympian & rdquor;) after a match with the Blaugrana made her react and introduced herself:“ The Olympian is me and my name is Maria Xiao & rdquor ;. That “bothered me a bit because it was easy for them to find out who he was on the Internet. But the positive reading is that this is how we gave visibility to ping pong & rdquor;, he assures with a smile. Dani Olmo and Eric Garcia They also participated in that match and the player was very excited, because “I love football and I’m very culé. This Sunday I bought tickets and I will go with my cousin to the Camp Nou. You have to support the team right now. I know how bad it is when things don’t go well & rdquor ;.

In the Olympic Village he had the opportunity to meet another Blaugrana, Pau Gasol, that “he saw me play a game, we crossed paths and he came to look for me to congratulate me. I screwed up a lot! He is a number one but the simplest and most humble guy in the world. Galia Dvorak and I gave him a shovel to remember us & rdquor;

As a standard bearer for a minority sport, Maria Xiao claims “a little more visibility, although we are aware that we must do better and win & rdquor ;. She has not had equality problems “at the sports level, but she has salary. We work the same men and women, we dedicate the same hours, but the difference in wages is abysmal & rdquor ;.

