Mariana Seoane reveals that she thought about retiring from acting | Instagram

It seems that the famous actress Mexican Mariana Seoane thought to retire from acting and has revealed what was the reason why she thought about having made that decision that undoubtedly for many of her followers would have been fatal.

Mariana Seoane found herself remembering the beginnings of her acting career and revealed that she went through a tough situation in just her first role leading.

What seemed to be her greatest moment of happiness turned out to be an ordeal that made her ponder if acting was really what she wanted to do.

The 45-year-old artist was in an interview with Aurora Valle revealing great secrets of what happened in Amor Gitano, the novel produced by Pedro Damián in 1999.

Seoane mentioned that Televisa gave him a strong warning, because if the soap opera did not turn out what everyone expected, the failure would fall completely on her.

If the soap opera doesn’t work, it will be your fault ”, were the words they said to the Mexico City-born.

And of course, unsurprisingly, that warning made him think he wouldn’t be up to the task for the lead role of the dramatic.

It was in the program Confesiones de Telenovelas that the singer also said that many people who belonged to the television station did not agree that she was the protagonist of the project for the small screen.

They did not see me as the protagonist “

And in fact, this was due to a role that he had previously performed, the antagonistic one in the soap opera My Little Traviesa.

Well, in it he had to play a woman who was very explosive and aggressive, quite the opposite of the new role.

I did My Little Naughty, which was a novel that was very successful and I became an endearing villain in that project so, of course, the public loved me and recognized me as an actress. Even the company itself recognized my talent. I am not saying that they did not recognize it but that they did not see me as the protagonist. ”, He said.

Unfortunately, the telenovela had a very low audience, however, according to Mariana it would have been because they entered a schedule that had a novel dedicated to young audiences, and Amor Gitano was a period soap opera, far removed from the taste of young people.

It was a beautiful novel, one that in other countries has been repeated many times and has been very successful, so I think that was my bitter part of the business; You better than anyone know that for a novel to be successful, it is history ”, he added.

After that, the actress came to think of retiring from acting, since the disappointment of the project had been very strong, however, she tried to get ahead despite that disappointment.

Evaluating everything that had happened in the soap opera, he came to the conclusion that it was not his fault and that from now on he had to do things in a different way.