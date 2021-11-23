Mariana Seoane reacted to the expected reunion of Adamari López and Toni Costa that they will have on the track of ‘Así Se Baila’ next Sunday.

The actress, who works as a judge alongside the Puerto Rican on the show, spoke about the issue for the cameras of ‘today‘, where he clarified what is happening between the couple. “That track is going to get sparks,” said the singer, referring to the energy that both are putting in rehearsals.

In addition, Seoane said that both the Spanish and the host have great pressure because, they are not only a couple of participants, but she is a judge and therefore a special level is expected in her execution.

Get ready for the next show because Adamari López and Toni are going to dance, my God we are waiting for next Sunday to arrive. I know what it feels like because you get very nervous because I also want you to know something: being judges makes us have a double pressure, in truth that is the case, he said.

For its part, Jacky Bracamontes He added that the happiest with all this will be his daughter Alaïa, who will be happy to see her parents together again and doing what they like the most.

Instead, López declared to her colleagues that this will be a way to conclude the cycle between her and the Spaniard, since her story began in ‘Mira Quien Baila’ almost ten years ago, when they fell in love dancing tango.

This is how we met, I think that this can be a good closing for us, he said.

Adamari López has already started rehearsals with Toni Costa

Through his Instagram Stories, the Spanish shared a video where you can see both of them on the track, showing that he also hopes it will be a unique presentation. And so he’s doing his best in rehearsals to prepare.

Photo: Instagram / @ toni

However, perhaps the dancer’s demand is too much, as the actress also published a story on her profile where she shows her look with a sports outfit with a tye die effect and high-heeled shoes, about which she wrote: “Sergeant Toni has me practicing.”

Photo: Instagram / @ adamarilopez

Although they have not yet confirmed what the rhythm they will present will be, both seem to be very committed to the choreography, although, in the photo of Toni Costa, Adamari López showed that things between them have changed, They both pose serious and distant and she only smiles when she is alone in front of the camera.

