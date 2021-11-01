Mariana Seoane unseats Celia Lora in Eva’s outfit, “The best” | Instagram

Mariana Seoane, the beautiful judge of This is how you dance she unseated the very Mexican playmate Celia Lora with a photograph with which she welcomed the month of November on her social networks.

The interpreter of “I was wrong” decided to give a real gift to her followers by appearing in a photograph in Eva’s suit on her official Instagram account and assuring that “The best is yet to come.”

Mariana Seoane She decided that the best way to start the month would be by omitting her wardrobe on social networks, for which she only posed behind a curtain with some holes and without any accessories or press to share her beauty with Internet users.

Photography, very much in style Celia lora, showed the beautiful actress with her eyes closed enjoying that moment of relaxation and her hair completely loose, this while posing for the mischievous lens of her photographer that captured a lot of skin in the image.

Mariana Seoane shared the image with a very powerful message on her official Instagram account, which inspires more than one to start November full of energy.

Mariana Seoane unseats Celia Lora in Eva’s outfit, “The best.” Photo: Instagram.

Welcome November ❤️ I close my eyes dreaming that the best is to come !!! That’s how it is!! It is done !! Photo of my beloved friend @ecovarrubias ❤️ #makeupartist @artflandes , wrote Adamari López’s partner on Instagram.

The publication shared an hour ago has exceeded 7 thousand reactions on the famous social network and a long list of compliments, emojis and more for the actress in the comment box of the famous social network.

The singer also enjoys showing herself to her audience in various facets and social media is a perfect medium for this. Mariana Seoane She has developed as an actress, singer, influencer and more, as she is currently a strict judge of the talent contest Así se baila alongside Adamari López and Christián de la Fuente.

Mariana has always stood out for her enormous beauty and her way of showing off her curvy figure and strong character in front of others. The famous woman has an extensive artistic career and has established herself on the small screen in various soap operas.

Currently, Seoane keeps his followers glued to his social networks because he frequently shares content about his projects and their enormous beauty and day to day, something they enjoy enormously.

The actress is aware of how beautiful human nature is and for this reason she does not feel sorry to share a little “too much” with Internet users when the occasion arises and of course, they thank her.