. The day Maribel de Santiago pulled out her claws against Osmel Sousa

Women like Francisca Lachapel, Alejandra Espinoza, Clarissa Molina, Ana Patricia Gámez and Migbelis Castellanos, have become famous over the years, for having conquered the title of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

But within the select group of names of contestants remembered and loved during the 12 seasons in which the Univisión reality show has been made, one of the most notorious and unforgettable is that of Maribel de Santiago.

And it is that the then 27-year-old girl, against all odds and with the opposition of the judges of the fifth season of the program and the production of the show itself, stole the hearts and affections of the public, who supported her until the judges decided to eliminate her, fearing that she might win.

Play

Maribel and her mother faced Osmel: To the jugular! The Mexican had perseverance and endured Osmel's criticism. However, he got to a point where he couldn't take it anymore and confronted him.

And although during the show the Mexican showed herself as a kind, funny, humble and very simple contestant who wanted to take the crown that Nastassja Bolívar eventually won, there was an evening in which she could no longer bear the offenses and disrespect of Osmel Sousa, and put it in its place.

This can be seen in a YouTube video that continues to go around, in which it is observed how Maribel de Santiago, in the company of her mother, sang the table to the Tsar of Beauty, starring in one of the most watched moments of the show.

“The truth Osmel, you surprised me, because (you are) disrespectful. The truth was I felt offended, like Maribel’s mother. I think that she is an intelligent girl, that she has talent, she has prepared herself to be here, she knows where she is standing and what she is doing here ”, said the mother of the then contestant, in a talk in the backstage, created to increase raiting.

“Osmel, what I want to tell you is that I went to six auditions, I didn’t go to one, I went to six, and I followed you everywhere. And I think you should have a little compassion, for everything I have done, “said Maribel, her voice raised, before what Osmel seemed to disagree at all.

“Look girl, we saw you. The first audition, I thought you were useless, the second I found it very nice and I found everything you did very nice. But I want you to know that I consider that you are crazy here, “Osmel responded in the video that we share in this article, unleashing the fury of the Mexican.

Osmel then confessed that neither he nor the rest of the judges supported her in her desire to be queen, but that she had the blessing of the viewers who did not stop voting for her.

Play

Facing! Maribel's Return and Osmel's Nightmare For the only time, Maribel de Santiago had the opportunity to tell Osmel her truths to his face.

“It is the public that is voting for you, because I want you to know that you do not serve as a queen, you have neither the attitude of a queen, nor the bearing of a queen, nor anything of a queen,” said Osmel cruelly to the girl, at times in which reality helped maintain stereotypes of beauty.

Play

THE EXAMPLE OF MARIBEL DE SANTIAGO IN NUESTRA BELLEZA LATINA 20112011-03-10T06: 58: 53Z

At the end of the fight, Marbel insisted to Osmel that he would show him that she could become a queen, but he continued with his teasing and told her that that would never happen and was even rude to the contestant’s mother, and aggressively shaved her the microphone to the journalist who was doing the interview.

Play

Osmel: Maribel from Santiago doesn't even know how to walk Let's remember this catwalk of terror where Osmelito told Maribel that it was like the story of the cockroach: He can't walk anymore. Ouch!

“But you will last many years my love for you to show me that you are a queen. I told the truth, and I think I was sincere telling the truth, ”commented Osmel, who later lashed out at Maribel’s mother. “All moms think their daughters are beautiful and precious, and you have nothing to do with this story, this is between me and her.”

