Maribel Guardia adjusts her charms in a flirty lycra for the gym | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful model and Costa Rican driver, Maribel Guardia, has been focused on constantly creating content for her social networks, especially for her official Instagram where she collaborates with various brands to promote their products and this time it was an outfit of blue lycra he uses to the gym.

It has already been several months since the also singer began with this Influencer career, publicizing the online stores you work with and where you can also get the outfits that she uses and in which they show off, this time revealing strength, discipline and perseverance in the gym They have worked perfectly to preserve your figure.

The woman of 62 years shows that youth is not necessary for you to have an enviable silhouette and in this way the attention of Internet users, making more and more users come to your profile and support it with a like, leading this publication to have tens of thousands of I like them and of course also supportive comments and compliments.

He also showed us that he has excellent flexibility and that he maintains the energy that he has always had thanks to this constant physical activity that he does not stop doing and that is practically an important key to staying young man and pretty.

But not only is it thanks to exercise, but recently she also confessed that she uses a cream and that she is now willing to share it with the world so that more and more people can use it as well as she did.



Maribel Guardia shares her charms in this tight sports outfit for the gym. | Instagram @ Maribelguardia

This is how Maribel launched a new cream for sale with her image and her name in which they use natural products and all the vitamins they contain, in order to help her followers keep her skin beautiful and Teresa as she looks. her.

As if it were not a short time after sharing all this with us, she also opened her heart and her house a little so that her fans could see that she placed the Christmas pin and that she was enjoying decorating her house for Christmas with her grandchildren, who are the most spoiled you will see in case you take a look at those videos.

