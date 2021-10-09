Maribel Guardia captivates with her best angles in the mirror | Instagram

For years the name of Maribel Guardia has been associated with beauty, this beautiful driver, actress and singer has earned the admiration of millions, especially now that he appears in front of the mirror and shows his best angles.

Figure of Maribel guard It is one of the most admired, not only in Mexico but also in other parts of Latin America where it has thousands of fans who admire its fame and beauty, which we have always seen go hand in hand.

Currently only on his official Instagram account he has more than 7 million followers, not only from Mexico but other countries as can be seen in each of the comment boxes, with the greetings that they dedicate to him with emotion and affection.

This time he shared a photo on his Instagram account precisely, a day ago to be exact where once again where he found the most flirtatious way to show us his best angles.

The secret of the beautiful Costa Rican is that she is posing in front of a mirror, so while she turns her back to the camera thanks to the reflection of this piece we can see her exquisite figure.

Maribel guard She is wearing a black dress, as she usually wears them, quite tight and with which she once again managed to outline her beautiful curves.

This one has narrow sleeves and a deep neck that reveals its enormous and characteristic charms, the design is completely smooth both in front and back, her hair, as is also customary, is loose and long.

Although sometimes we do not remember it, nothing that happens is forgotten “, commented the actress.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO.

Apparently the ex-wife of the late singer-songwriter Joan Sebastian shared an old photo, where she was enjoying her makeup, she even mentioned the place where it was fixed on that occasion.

This 62-year-old beauty (who doesn’t really look like them) has been part of the famous Hoy program on several occasions as a special guest and sometimes as a host, as she has done on other shows.

With almost 40 thousand red hearts in just one day, Maribel Guardia’s publications become the favorites of thousands of users, especially because they can enjoy seeing her charms once again, her age has not been an impediment to looking splendid and extremely beautiful as well as jovial.