Maribel Guardia conquers fans in a flirtatious dress as a gypsy | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful model originally from Costa Rica, Maribel Guardia, came to Mexico to win the hearts of her now millions of fans, who say that since she arrived she changed their lives completely, thanks to her beauty, her charisma, her way of driving. on tv and of course modeling for their social networks.

Today we will share with you an incredible Photography that was shared by a group of fans, they enjoyed every moment of his image on their screens so they had to relive that session photographic so that more Internet users knew about it.

It is an occasion when the Costa Rican a dress very cute style gypsy, a long skirt and a yellow tied top, with that fabric that reminds many of the aforementioned ethnic group and is a style that goes perfectly with it.

The also singer has been modeling From his home for months now, he receives different sets of clothes through parcels and he dedicates himself to posing in them to publicize the online stores that are dedicated to making their sale, so if you are interested it is thanks to Maribel that you can get it.

In addition, she has been collaborating with different stores, creating entertainment and occasionally presenting some sports outfits, some that she also enjoys and that she uses in the personal gym she has at home, one that has her photographs upholstered and where she remains beautiful and young. .



Maribel Guardia models in different outfits, but this gypsy-style dress loved her fans.

It is important to mention that Guardia is not only dedicated to modeling, recently, he has been focusing his energies on a play called the “Tenorio Cómico”, where, accompanied by other great actors, they have made people return to these establishments, a very beautiful tradition that they have been missing but that they wish to rescue by this means.

The publications of the Costa Rican achieve thousands of likes and of course also many comments, which, as we have already mentioned, focus on supporting the beautiful actress in her new stage of influencer and also in all her projects.

n Show News we will continue to bring you the best of Maribel Guardia and of course also the news of these two celebrities who have won the hearts of viewers, viewers and now also of Internet users that I appreciate in their work that they have had in the industry of the show in Mexico.