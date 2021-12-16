Maribel Guardia conquers fans with curves in a red outfit | INSTAGRAM

As you probably already know, Maribel Guardia is one of those artists who today continues to be one of the most attractive people in show business in Mexico, since their arrival in the country, the one from Costa Rica showed a great fondness for modeling.

On this occasion we will address its most recent publication in Instagram, a photograph in which we could appreciate her wearing a beautiful red outfit, a color that goes perfectly with her figure and that makes a perfect contrast with her beautiful skin.

In the image she is sitting on some stairs, probably from the theater in which the “Comic Tenorio” is made, taking advantage of her visit to the place to continue promoting the different sets of clothes that come to her house through parcels, collaborating with online stores that seek to publicize their products and she does facilitates.

We can immediately notice his great ability to pose, wearing beautiful heels, earrings and of course that dark hair with which he has managed to conquer the hearts of thousands of Internet users for many years.

There is no doubt that despite being 62 years old, she has one of those figures that seem like wine, they only improve with the years and Internet users enjoyed their best curves in this piece of entertainment that was very well received on her Instagram official.



Maribel Guardia shares the best moments of her new stage as an influencer and social media model.

The publication has more than 34,000 likes in just a few hours, a number that does not stop growing as the minutes go by, demonstrating the great attention and admiration that its audience has for it, a support that does not stop and that will surely continue. providing it to her, for which she is very grateful and also rich in some positive words in each of these posts.

On this occasion, she decided to give us some advice, “Take care of our body as if we were going to live forever, take care of our soul as if we were going to lose our lives tomorrow,” wise words on which she bases many of her decisions.

