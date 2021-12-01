Maribel Guardia dazzles in gold shows off Christmas pine tree | INSTAGRAM

The beauty singer and Costa Rican driver, Maribel Guardia continues with the creation of content for her social networks And this time she decided to reveal that in her house she has already placed the Christmas tree and she will not be bragged while modeling in a pretty golden dress.

She herself seems to be the greatest gift for this Christmas, Her outfit is the most impressive and with it she showed that modeling is one of her favorite activities and of course that she put the Christmas pine full of joy on these dates of celebration.

But in the entertainment piece Maribel shows that it is not only a Pine tree rather, it is about the great blessing of being with our families at the end of the year, sharing the lessons learned and the gift of each sunrise, she considers that hope and joy for living is the best we have.

There is no doubt that the also Influencer loves to keep his followers happy and pampered with those kinds of images in which in addition to showing off that beauty that characterizes her takes advantage of to send a positive message to all those who are aware of her profile.

Of course, her fans are also reciprocal with her and thank her for everything she does for them, giving her a like and leading her publication to have tens of thousands of likes, as well as comments where they express their admiration for the love that they have for her, much more to see her so pretty.



Maribel Guardia shows off in a golden dress next to her Christmas tree. | Instagram @ MaribelGuardia

It is important to mention that pine looks very simple, apparently it does not enjoy having many spheres or ornaments so much, but with some ornaments it is enough, something that caught the attention of Internet users.

We could also appreciate that her earrings and her sneakers combined perfectly with said outfit, which is part of the online store in which she has been collaborating for several months, so if you were interested in the garment, you can get it right there.

Finally, it remains to say that Maribel Guardia has been striving to bring back the beautiful tradition of the theater, collaborating with her fellow artists in “El Tenorio Cómico”, very much enjoying being in front of her beloved audience.