Maribel Guardia dazzles with high boots and tight outfit | INSTAGRAM

Even though it’s the weekend, the beautiful Costa Rican model, Maribel Guardia, does not stop spoiling her admirers on social networks by uploading photographs that are part of her current work as an Influencer, modeling two sets of clothes that make her look impressive.

On every occasion that the beautiful conductive she spends hours of her day doing diverse photo shoots with different dresses and outfits, this to have posts to do every day and keep her audience pampered.

In addition, this is how you work collaborating with the online stores that you contacted in this world situation to generate income from the comfort of your home, taking advantage of the beautiful spaces that you have in that place.

On this occasion Maribel was wearing incredible long boots that reach above her knee, just flush with the beautiful gray dress with which she combined them, demonstrating her excellent taste of the fashion.

Quickly, his fans gave him a like, they took his publication to have more than 50,000 interactions, as well as a lot of comments from both his fans and some of his colleagues from the show business.



Maribel Guardia models her silhouette in this flirty complete gray outfit.

Among the most prominent comments we could see Albertano, a fun character with whom he shares the scene in “El Tenorio Cómico”, a play where he represents Doña Inés and where you show your talent for live performance.

There is no doubt that Maribel Guardia has everything to continue being one of the most beautiful women in Mexico, despite not being originally from this country since the Costa Rican arrived, she managed to capture the attention and hearts of the viewers who observed her in her screens.

To this day he continues to be one of the most liked stars by the audience, who is now visiting your official Instagram to delight in this incredible photographic sessions that he does and with which he is giving way to this new stage of his career.

