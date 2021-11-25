Maribel Guardia delineates her charms in an attractive outfit | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Costa Rican driver, Maribel Guardia, has been dedicating much of her time in recent months to modeling different sets of clothes that online stores send her to collaborate with.

This work of Influencer It is an alternative that I have achieved to continue generating income and of course also to continue pampering your Internet audience, who, in addition to knowing the products of these stores, also manage to appreciate your beauty, spend an excellent time observing it on their screens and of course give him all that support as his fans.

On this occasion the singer was also modeling from the balcony of his house and showing off his figure in a tight coffee dress with black, accompanied by high boots that combines perfectly with accessories and of course managed to capture the eyes and attention of Internet users.

In just a few hours, he achieved more than 33,000 likes and many comments where users placed heart emojis and wrote some words in the form of praise, always seeking to attract the attention of the conductive and express everything they feel there.

There is no doubt that Maribel does her work as an Influencer very well and the stores she represents are surely very happy, so continue working with her and more and more people are getting in touch to send her their products, in fact she also models some sports outfits that she uses in her personal gym.



Maribel Guardia takes advantage of her beautiful spaces and models for her admirers. | Instagram @ maribelguardia

On occasions she has given us a tour of her home and we have been able to see that her gym is a very special place, she has it upholstered with photographs of her, always motivating herself to move forward and striving to stay young and beautiful, something that you have achieved and achieved. has done very well.

Also recently your voice at the launch of her creams, a secret that she had very well kept and that she decided to share with the public, with these she ensures that you could keep your skin more cared for as she does.

In Show News we will continue to share with you the news, curiosities and of course all the interesting news that arise about Maribel Guardia, the beautiful artist who has not stopped conquering Mexicans since her arrival in the country.