Maribel Guardia feared for her life after being infected with the virus | Instagram

The famous conductive Costa Rican television station Maribel Guardia recently made her will for the virus that struck most of the world during the past year and that unfortunately caused the loss of a large number of lives.

Maribel Guardia announced before the cameras of “Hoy”, that out of sadness she feared for her life when she was infected with Covid-19 at the beginning of this year.

The singer commented that she even already has her will and that, as we mentioned earlier, he feared for his life.

I thought I was going to m0r1r. Thank God I freed her ”, revealed the singer.

She also announced that when she found herself infected, she asked for a lawyer to be brought to her; However, his son refused at the time because they did not want to think that his mother could lose the battle against Covid:

I almost died, but I did not die ”.

And is that despite the fact that Maribel leads a healthy diet, Joan Sebastian’s ex-partner revealed that the complications of this disease were extremely complicated for her and that the consequences she suffered after her infection were even more complicated.

As you may recall, at the beginning of the year, the actress and her husband Mario Chacón made it known publicly that they had contracted the disease caused by the SARS-COV-2 virus and the singer has suffered from the consequences.

There is no doubt that the 62-year-old Maribel Guardia is in excellent physical condition and constantly shares family moments and indulges in great luxuries thanks to the artistic career that she developed in Mexico for decades.

This is how the actress, born in Costa Rica, enjoys everything she has earned in life and one of the pleasures she is most passionate about is spending time in her incredible mansion where she has all the comforts.

As you may recall, the Costa Rican moved to Mexico after representing her country in the 1978 “Miss Universe” pageant that was held in the city of Acapulco, in the state of Guerrero.

In fact, it was just that moment when he fell in love with Mexican lands and added to the number of work projects with the Televisa company, he decided to settle in a mansion located in the Jardines del Pedregal neighborhood, south of Mexico City. .

It should be noted that in her mansion, the model lives with her 8 pets, including Russia, Patyshu and Ratatouille, and her husband Marco Chacón, a renowned lawyer specializing in intellectual property.