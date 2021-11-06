Maribel Guardia flaunts her beauty in a passion red dress | INSTAGRAM

On many occasions we have been able to observe the beautiful singer actress and conductive Costa Rican Maribel guard in outfits red, different sets of clothes that can be gala dresses, jumpers or even swimsuits.

On this occasion, the also model decided to pass the camera beforehand in two different positions and from different angles, showing that the color red is one of the ones that best suits her, this time in a Elegant long dress from gala which made her look fantastic.

It is a piece of entertainment consisting of two photos, placed as a form of publication On his official Instagram, in this attempt to show off a little of his beauty and also share with us that to get to where he is today he has had to go through very difficult times, but that sometimes it is necessary to reach wonderful results.

In the first of the images we can see that she was sitting on one of the white benches that she has located right on the balcony that she has at the back of her sweet home, a place that she has always taken advantage of thanks to the beautiful landscape with which account of a forest full of trees.

For the second of the snapshots She is on the same bench, however, in this one she raises her legs to go to another glimpse of her charms, of course wearing some beautiful slippers with a transparent strap that she had previously shown us.

There is no doubt that Guardia has a large closet full of variety, always with the best shoes and combining them in the best way with the different sets of clothing that it receives through parcels, since these are part of a collaboration it does with different stores online.



Maribel Guardia shares that red is her color.

Thanks to this work, many stores have been able to make themselves known, through the work of Maribel as an Influencer, you have managed to stand out and make more and more users notice the beautiful products they have and that they can also buy through the links that it has. Costa Rican shares.

It is worth mentioning that Maribel not only models but has also been working on various projects, such as the comic Tenorio, a play that she presents together with other great actors from Mexico trying to rescue and keep alive the beautiful tradition of the theater.

This famous beauty will continue to strive to reach your screen and that you continue to enjoy its contents and in Show News we will continue to share it with you so that you can continue to learn about its news and of course everything interesting that arises around Marivel Guardia.