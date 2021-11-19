Maribel Guardia frames her charms in an elegant black dress | INSTAGRAM

The beauty actress and model Costa Rican, Maribel Guardia, has been dedicated to modeling at home since the world situation began, looking for an alternative to continue generating income without the need to go out and risk television forums.

This time he was placed on the main stairs of his home, wearing an incredible and elegant black dress with white stripes, accompanied by also light sneakers, which demonstrated the excellent combination you have.

The singer also knows perfectly what she can use when the photographer is working with her, she has found her best angles and of course also her best profile so that her excellent figure looks good square in these types of snapshots.

So far the photo has more than 9 thousand likes in just a few hours, as well as many comments from his fans and even some of his fellow members. TV, who come to congratulate her, write her compliments and of course also confess the great love she has for Guardia.

These photos have allowed her to break through as a whole Influencer, a new stage in her career that she never imagined but that has now worked for her to represent and publicize those online stores that contacted her and that send her these outfits by parcel to her home.



Maribel Guardia shows that black dresses make her look even better than how beautiful she is.

In case you like any of the outfits that Maribel Guardia uses, it is very likely that you can buy them through these online stores, so we recommend you visit its official publication and look for the label that it always places so that you can get to know them.

It should be remembered that lately Maribel has been participating in the “Comic Tenorio”, a play in which you have managed to entertain the public who still enjoy that beautiful tradition of going and observing the work of the actors in person.

Do not detach yourself from Show News and continue enjoying the most beautiful content of Maribel Guardia and of course also learning about all her news, novelties, curiosities and everything interesting that comes up about this beautiful artist.