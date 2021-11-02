Maribel Guardia, her costume was a black swimsuit with horns | Instagram

Even though it’s only been a day since it was held Halloween, more photos and videos of famous stars continue to appear on networks, as is the case of Maribel Guardia who shared a video wearing only a swimsuit and a headband with little horns.

The beautiful black swimsuit actress Costa Rican fits him perfectly, especially since this beauty despite being 62 years old continues to have an exquisite figure.

The secret of Maribel guard it resides in his perseverance and discipline, since since he was very young he exercised and took great care of his diet. “

Of course, it also has something to do with certain aesthetic arrangements that have been made to further improve their appearance, these have not been as drastic as it has happened with other celebrities, take great care not to overdo it.

“Terrifying Halloween”, he wrote Maribel guard In his description, apparently he was in the garden of his house, the black swimsuit that the flirtatious actress and singer was wearing was extremely tiny, his charms immediately peeked out.

It should be noted that she was not only wearing the swimsuit and her headband, in her video she also used a filter that made her look more terrifying, although perhaps many did not think it was because she looked beautiful.

Half of the camera had a filter that, when the figure of the model and former beauty queen stood near it, turned into a kind of demon.

What seems to be a headband might not be because on her face she also has another filter that makes her look like a flirty little devil, perhaps the red horns were part of the look in the filter.

Little by little Maribel is getting closer to the camera lens, getting closer and showing off her steel abdomen that has hypnotized thousands.

The ex-wife of singer-songwriter Joan Sebastian has only become the crush of millions for years, perhaps long before marrying the father of her son Julián Figueroa.

Maribel del Rocío Fernández García, better known as Maribel Guardia, has been active since 1981, she has been in show business for more than 40 years and to date there is no person who does not locate her and if she is male there is no doubt that she will breathe a deep sigh.