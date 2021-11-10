Maribel Guardia in fitted dress looks more than wonderful | INSTAGRAM

The wisdom and beauty of the famous Costa Rican They are through the heavens, Maribel Guardia shows that not only does she know how to pose but that she has a lot to teach Internet users and we are not talking about her figure but about her great experience.

This time we will address a piece of entertainment that was posted on his official Instagram, a publication in which the beautiful star of the show model in a tight animal print dress, with what would seem to be the skin of a snake, of course it is only about the design of said garment, which is spectacular.

He also used a very coquette recharged on one of her finest tables in her entire home, right next to an impressive mirror and ornaments worthy of a celebrity like her.

She accompanied said dress with a beautiful belt, strap slippers and of course some beautiful earrings that made her shine before the camera, a session that has been very tight and well received by her Internet fans, who is Leo, took more than 20,000 I like only a few hours.

Also, as we mentioned in the first paragraph, pretty Television star He decided to share a bit of his wisdom and experience, adding a phrase that says “fear is the memory of pain. Addictions the memory of pleasure. Freedom is beyond both ”.



Maribel Guardia shares her incredible figure on her social networks.

With these words, a beautiful singer originally from Costa Rica expressed a little of what she has learned over the years, counting on her 62, she has already had the opportunity to live many situations to settle for a wise person, who also of course looks beautiful. striving to work and earn income.

It is important to mention that apart from this role that she has as an Influencer, collaborating with different online stores that send her their products so that she can model them and make them known, the actress is also working on a play called “El Tenorio Cómico ”, In which he shares the stage with other renowned actors who are striving to keep alive that beautiful tradition of the theater.

Keep enjoying the best of Maribel Guardia in Show News where we will share your news and of course also all the attractions that she uploads to her networks or that something interesting comes up.