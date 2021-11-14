Maribel Guardia mourning a personal loss, says goodbye | INSTAGRAM

The entertainment world in Mexico has had several losses in recent weeks, first Octavio Ocana of Neighbors, Enrique Rocha the famous first actor and telenovela heartthrob on Televisa, as well as Carmen Salinas placeholder image in the hospital in a situation of, and very complicated to wake up.

In addition to all this, Maribel Guardia is also going through another loss, however, she is not exactly a public figure but a personal relationship, so she had to share her pain and sadness on her social networks.

It was yesterday when the famous Costa Rican was in charge of giving the farewell to Marco Castillo, one of his great friends who was journalist and that I had known him for several years and had an excellent relationship.

The Costa Rican actress dedicated an emotional message to her official account Instagram that goes like this: “Today you went ahead of me and you went to heaven, my beloved friend, leaving an emptiness in my heart. We met when you were 19 years old, you were starting your career as a journalist and I was the first interview you did. Years later you were the only press officer I’ve ever had and then you went to your beloved Monterrey to work at the # newspaper @elnorte de Monterrey as Show Director ”,

I talk about his friendship: “Our friendship grew, every year, you came to CDMX and you always stayed at my house, you were with me in happy moments and in my saddest moments. Thank you Marco Castillo for all the affection and love you gave me, for always supporting me at all times.



Maribel Guardia shares the unfortunate news on her networks with this photo.

He complemented the message with a farewell: “Have a good trip to the light, and thank you for all the beautiful memories and the duck adventures that you leave in my heart, I will miss you, friend of my soul. (In this photo we were celebrating 35 years of friendship ”, of course he accompanied the message with a photograph of the two of them together.

With this emotional message, she shared her sad loss, a situation that hurts her a lot and that she had to mention through her social networks, because she considered him someone important to her.

Unfortunately that is life and not only Maribel Guardia is exposed to these types of situations and not all of us expect a prompt resignation for the journalist’s family and of course also for the famous woman who is surely going through a difficult time with this news .