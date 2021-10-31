Maribel Guardia models gorgeous in denim from Monterrey | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful actress and Costa Rican model, Maribel Guardia is visiting Monterrey and took advantage of his visit to the city to take a picture right in front of the Cerro de la Silla an image in which appears jumping a beautiful figure in pants of denim

The host also took the opportunity to express how much she loves visiting the incredible city in the north of Mexico, sharing what else will soon have the presumption of theater of the Comedian Tenorio at 6 pm and 9 pm.

Maribel’s publication has so far achieved more than 68,000 likes, a number that continues to grow as the minutes go by, in the comments everyone is dedicated to commenting on how beautiful she is to congratulate her and of course to declare their great love, through compliments and compliments that seek to get your attention.

In the photo, she is also wearing a cap, a black blouse with a very interesting pattern, tennis shoes and a red scarf, a very comfortable combination that she surely uses on each of her trips to be able to enjoy the road.

But that’s not all because, as we know, the beautiful singer also dedicates a lot of her time to model and to show off from the comfort of your home in different dresses and clothing sets that come to you via parcel, an activity that has been carried out for several months thanks to the world situation.

In this way she managed to generate income without having to risk and leave her home something she was looking for since there were many infections on television forums and she, in fact, had the unfortunate situation of contracting this disease in her time.



Maribel Guardia posing from the Cerro de la Silla in Monterrey.

In her stories, she also shared some brooches that she received and that you can also go to on a page that she recommends as well as she shared some shirts with which she is collaborating so that you can meet them and maybe buy one.

In fact, the shirts are sold by the Los Tigres football team, advertising the official page of their online store so that you can access and support the very good cause they are promoting to help the foundation and Cruz Rosa, who is in charge to fund this movement to help women with breast cancer.

In this way, Maribel Guardia joins this movement and recommends that we support it so that they can continue doing this beautiful work because it is a condition that, if treated in time, can be curable and can prevent it from spreading even more.

In Show News we will continue to share the best publications of Maribel Guardia, her attractive photos and of course the interesting news that arises around her, so we recommend you not to take off.