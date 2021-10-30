Maribel Guardia looks beautiful and youthful in sports attire | INSTAGRAM

If you know Maribel Guardia you will surely know that the beautiful Costa Rican model has stood out in the entertainment world for her great beauty and the excellent way in which you have managed to keep her through the years by staying in shape and of course with one of the most liked figures by the viewers.

On this occasion, she was in charge of showing us once again that for her the most important thing is to exercise by showing off and modeling in a sports outfit and inviting us to follow in his footsteps in a healthy life setting the example and showing that there is nothing better than striving to achieve your goals.

One of his goals has been to stay young and beautiful And she has succeeded in addition to taking great care of her thoughts, she always seeks to be positive in everything she does in order to be able to feed on things that literally nourish her in every way.

This is a photograph placed on your Official instagram a publication that so far has more than 10,000 I like a number that is growing but that would surely be much higher if it appeared in a bathing suit, a natural reaction among Internet users who do not stop asking for such snapshots.

However, there are another large number of fans that no matter what type of outfit she is wearing, they are simply there to support her at all times and show their affection with their interactions and of course some comments where they show their love and admiration.

The set consists of a sweatshirt and a white and black pants and of the same fabric, which you can get in an online store that she placed labeled so that you can access to see those garments that you can also get and that you can get by parcel right to your house it is, just as it was delivered to her.



Maribel Guardia showing off her beauty and youth in sports attire.

Right now Maribel is promoting the new version of “Tenorio Cómico”, which will be broadcast through Cinépolis Click, a live broadcast that will surely get many views from those fans who want to see the singer in action.

It is worth mentioning that she recently also had a tour of the United States and showed that she can fill places with her presence on stage and make them enjoy a beautiful evening, many also enjoying the opportunity to see her in person.

In Show News we will continue to enjoy Maribel Guardia’s contents with you and share them with you so you don’t miss them, her work as an Influencer has allowed us to observe her in different outfits and she will continue to do so in the best possible way.