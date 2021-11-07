Maribel Guardia looks like a tigress, she shows off from the dressing room | INSTAGRAM

One of the most beautiful drivers and models in Mexico is undoubtedly Maribel Guardia, the beautiful Costa Rican who came to make history with her talents and her incredible way of staying young and beautiful over time.

On this occasion, the singer was also in charge of showing off her great beauty in a brindle outfit, right from inside his dressing room, specifically in the bathroom of what appears to be a hotel where he was waiting in Phoenix ArizonaWell, there she is having several presentations in which her fans can attend to meet her and enjoy the entertainment that she tried.

We could see that he was using a nice Animal Print dress, with leopard print and of course also those slippers with transparent strap that fascinate him so much, he was also painting his lips and preparing for the show.

Quickly, the photo managed to get more than 51,000 likes, as well as comments from her television colleagues and some other celebrities who came to wish her success and congratulate her on how she looks.

Their bellies also came to declare their love for her, placing hearts, flowers and many other ways to express how much they love or support her at all times, either at their events or simply on their social networks.



Maribel Guardia shares her beauty while getting ready to go out.

It is important to remember that this beautiful actress has shown to have an excellent talent for posing before the cameras, dedicating herself to promoting different outfits that come to her home through online stores, which want to be known and that you can buy their products without the need to leave your home.

We also know that Maribel Guardia is participating in the play the comic tenorio, along with other celebrities who are willing to bring back the tradition of the theater and continue to preserve it, offering a most entertaining show and of course always thinking about amuse attendees.

In Show News we will continue to enjoy and share with you the beautiful content of Maribel Guardia, the Costa Rican who has not stopped standing out since she arrived in Mexico and who has become one of the favorites of viewers, Internet users and Internet characters who recognize his great work.