Maribel Guardia looks resplendent in an elegant pink dress | INSTAGRAM

The beauty Costa Rican driver, Maribel Guardia has positioned herself as one of the favorite stars by Mexicans and Latin Americans and what better way to show that she continues to be one of the favorites than by modeling brilliantly in various outfits, collaborating with some online stores that want her to know your products.

This is the work that the also singer has been performing from the comfort of his home because at the beginning of the world situation he worried about his health and for this reason he decided to stay in a safe place and avoid forums, where several infections occurred, so he found this new facet as influencer in which she contacted various companies to model her dresses.

Today we will address a piece of entertainment placed as an official publication on her Instagram no image in which the beautiful actress appears descending the stairs of her home wearing an elegant pink dress, as a whole that you can get in the boutique that she tagged in the foot photo.

In addition, the pose she chose is very flirtatious and shows the great experience she has, by bringing one of her hands to her head and of course by combining said dress with some incredible sneakers and some accessories, as well as her hair always standing out thanks to its excellent watch out.

Of course Internet users came to appreciate this image leading to the publication there are more than 27,000 likes and of course also gathering many comments of support, love and admiration, among which we could see normal users but also some famous ones such as Rachel Bigorra that I can’t help but highlight how beautiful it is.

There is no doubt that those 7 million followers of Instagram He has achieved them hard by striving every day by uploading these types of snapshots where he shows that the photographic sessions are the best and that you do not need anything more than a camera and its presence to do magic and of course fulfill and overcome the expectations of the stores you work with.



Maribel Guardia looks better and better and has already revealed one of her secrets to achieve it.

In addition, it is also very remarkable that Maribel wants to convey something more than her beauty because in each caption she writes a message full of wisdom and blessing for those who come to read it on this occasion, ensuring that the clock is not what wakes her up each tomorrow but the mercy of God, because as we know Maribel is a faithful believer.

Of course, he was also in charge of promoting a new service that is available through Cinépolis click, in which we can see its staging in the play ‘El Tenorio Cómico’, since it will have a new streaming modality that is testing.

Of course there is also a way to go to the theater to observe her getting your tickets and there are always promotions that she herself shares with us in case we are interested in going to observe her great talent on stage and of course her beautiful figure.

Maribel Guardia is also promoting a new cream that contains all her secrets to keep her skin young and beautiful and she also decided to upload some stories in which Livia Brito shared her experience and opinion about this new product.

In addition to the fact that yesterday Maribel was also raising a girdle that her friend Livia sells, so they are practically collaborating together to make themselves known in these new projects that are here to stay and will surely be a success.