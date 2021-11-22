Maribel Guardia shows off exquisite legs wearing jumpsuit | Instagram

Once again the shapely legs of Maribel Guardia, the famous actress and singer ex-wife of Joan Sebastian, wore her beautiful and shapely legs with an exquisite yellow jumpsuit with which he highlighted the curves of his figure.

Maribel guard She is considered one of the most beautiful women in all of Mexico, despite being 62 years old, she continues to wear a figure as if she was still 20, without a doubt she is the envy and admiration of millions of women in Latin America.

In this new photograph that she shared on Instagram, she is showing off her full figure, however, her legs are the protagonists of the image, because the jumpsuit she is wearing is short so she allows herself to admire this beautiful and striking part of her body.

It may interest you: “Capi Pérez” is unbearable. Did his fame rise?

The design of his yellow garment has a print of pink flowers and true leaves, although they are seen a little less, it is long sleeved and with elastic at the cuff, as for the details it has a kind of ruffles that are reached to see throughout the garment.

Maribel Guardia shows off exquisite legs wearing jumpsuit | Instagram maribelguardia

The singer is posing at home apparently on a kind of wooden terrace with a virio on the sides, and where behind we find some trees and striking plants.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE ITS PUBLICATION.

To the pleasure of several of his followers, the photograph with this flirty and revealing yellow garment was not the only thing he shared in the publication, Maribel guard It also included a video where obviously she is the protagonist, several images showing her beautiful face.

You have the pure essence of an angel in your soul, that is why you are the light that illuminates everything around you wherever you are, with love Kris, “wrote Maribel Guardia.

The coquette actress She gave credit to the author of such a beautiful phrase, she surely did not want to take the credit and that her fans thought that the inspiration came directly from her.

The publication was shared on October 15 when we were enjoying the beginning of autumn, so this flirty outfit was perfect for the occasion, this flirty beauty from Costa Rica is always very wise with her outfits.

Maribel Guardia is a refined, elegant and classy woman, she is a great example to follow and she will surely continue to be, not for nothing is she one of the favorite personalities of Internet users.