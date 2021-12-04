Maribel Guardia makes her figure show off in an elegant lilac dress | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful actress and Costa Rican singer, Maribel Guardia, has been in constant publication of photographs that she generates in photographic sessions destined to promote different outfits, on this occasion showing her figure in a beautiful elegant lilac dress.

The also conductive He has shown that he not only has talent for television but has now concentrated his followers on his social networks, enjoying this work as an Influencer that has allowed him to work from the comfort of his home.

His publication gathers more than 35,000 likes in a few hours and is proof that he has a lot of support from Internet users, they could enjoy your silhouette and also the high value words that Maribel uses to write in the caption.

It is that the famous always takes advantage of the attention to give us something more than a glimpse of her physique, placing a message where she seeks to give some teaching to the people who come to see her and learn something from what she has been able to obtain during so many years of experience in show business.

Despite being 62 years old, Maribel continues to look young and beautifulInvesting most of her time exercising in her personal gym, which has been covered with photographs of her since she began her career, but not only that, but also a diet in which she takes care of everything she eats.



Maribel Guardia continues with the promotion of attractive dresses and this time it was a lilac one.

On many occasions she has shown us that she has excellent taste in combining shoes and accessories with the different outfits that online clothing stores send her, which you can also buy through her profiles that she herself shares.

It is also important to remember that Maribel Guardia is participating in a play called “El Tenorio Cómico”, in which she plays “Doña Inés”, trying to bring back the beautiful tradition of live staging, accompanied by other greats artists who participate with her.

In Show News we will continue to share with you the news, curiosities and of course all the interesting news that arise about the beautiful artist from Costa Rica who has not stopped conquering Mexicans since her arrival in the country.