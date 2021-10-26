Maribel Guardia marks her figure with a fitted black dress | Instagram

Maribel Guardia shared one of her most flirtatious photos, where she used a striking and very elegant black dressThis was tight to her figure and as always this type of garment makes her charms and curves stand out.

Today the name of Maribel guard is associated with a beautiful and famous Mexican celebrity star, despite being born in Costa Rica, his figure continues to steal sighs and makes men creative.

The ex-wife of one of the greatest exponents of romantic music Joan Sebastian with whom Julián Figueroa had a son and who, like his parents, has become a celebrity, although he has not yet reached the success of his father.

In the image she shared through her stories on Instagram, the actress, singer, host and television presenter is posing at the foot of some stairs, wearing this stunning dress that appears to be two pieces.

Especially because the part of the skirt is of an intense black color and on top it has another type of brighter fabric, it is a transparent process so it allows its interiors to be seen and it also seems that it has some embedded stones.

Despite the fact that the colors that he wears in his outfit do not belong entirely to the month of autumn, without a doubt the color black never goes out of style and can be used throughout the year, although of course at different times depending on how hot the weather is. day.

Surely the place where you are Maribel guard It is his own house, since behind it we find a beautiful entrance with some furniture and also one of his Pomeranian pets.

Without a doubt, something that has always attracted the attention of this beauty is her exquisite figure, however, is there a secret to always looking perfect?

How many surgeries has Maribel Guardia had?

It is said that the flirty and famous Costa Rican five aesthetic arrangements, some for certain people could be more than obvious, then we will list some of those that are known according to beauty experts.

Rhinoplasty is the change or modification of the structure of the nose, many people need to undergo this arrangement to improve breathing.

The second and one that is obvious is the increase in her posterior charms, followed after a mastopexy, which is the lifting of precisely this part of her body.

It is said that she also underwent a rhytidoplasty which is where excess fat is removed from her face and finally liposculpture to refine her curves by extracting fat, so surely this beauty does not owe everything to the gym.