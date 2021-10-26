Maribel Guardia modeled flirtatiously in a striped sports outfit | INSTAGRAM

One of the Models and conductive most famous in latin america is Maribel Guardia, the Costa Rican that came to Mexico to win the hearts of viewers by appearing in various movies, television programs and, of course, in images used to promote some products, so their beauty has been with us for many years.

On this occasion we will address one of the results of his most recent work, which he does from the comfort of his home, performing Photo shoots to promote different sets of clothing both elegant dresses as well as sports outfits like the one we will address today.

Taking advantage of the fact that he is a very sporty person and dedicated to Gym some stores of sportswear they have contacted her and sent her this nice brindle set blue, made up of a blouse, pants and even a sweatshirt, with which he was able to perform sessions in the gym and of course take this beautiful photograph with which he made more than 27,000 people like him.

Posing with one hand behind her head, the sweatshirt in the other and of course from the balcony of her beautiful home, the singer also showed off her figure in this beautiful entertainment and of course she also boasted how well her personal gym is working. He has at home to stay healthy and young, in addition to which he also takes advantage of the moment to photograph himself with his four pets with whom he spends quality time and a lot of affection.

In the comments we could see some other celebrities who came to congratulate her for her excellent work and her great way to model in this way.



Maribel Guardia shines in blue striped sports attire from her home.

Always demonstrating the great quality of a star that she is, in addition to the fact that other users also wished her a happy day and expressed how much they all love her, admiring her talent and her beautiful being.

There is no doubt that these pieces of content stand out on social networks, where the work of Maribel Guardia is shared and appreciated in every way that she has not stopped trying to reach the screens of her fans and make their days happy with your nice messages that you also place in the description of your posts.

It is worth mentioning that the famous also shares some moments in her stories, where she brings us a little closer to her personal life, such as the last ones where she shared that she was celebrating one of her colleagues who had a birthday attending a restaurant and of course singing to him the mañanitas.

I cannot miss the video where the birthday boy blew out the candles and of course what he was having the best time in the company of his loved ones.

In addition, she was also promoting her new cream, in which she revealed some of her secrets to keep her skin beautiful and smooth, many asked her how she did it and now with this new product you can achieve it and perhaps stay as radiant as she is.