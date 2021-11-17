Maribel Guardia models a tight outfit and gives great advice | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Costa Rican driver, Maribel Guardia, has shown a great fondness for modeling, sharing her work practically every day as influencer promoting different dresses and clothing sets that are sent to you by parcel.

But not only do they send them to them for pleasure, but they are in charge of collaborating as one of their representatives, making known to these stores of fashion to Maribel’s audience on social networks, who is they enjoy each of her images and of course some also consume those products that look so good on her.

It is worth mentioning that Maribel Guardia has an excellent sense of Fashion, so we can always see that she perfectly combines these outfits with impressive accessories and sneakers, also using her best poses and from the best corners of her home to see if she is as attractive as possible to the camera photographic.

She also knows very well that the photos will end up being enjoyed by her Internet admirers, who are aware of her publications and who support her by giving her their likes, as this time thousands and thousands of interactions and comments were gathered where they write compliments. and they show their great love towards her.

This time he was showing off from the balcony of his home, one of his favorite places for photo shoots and one of his dogs was in the same place and ended up looking at the camera, a very curious and funny detail that users noticed .



Maribel Guardia models her best clothing sets.

It is also important to mention that not only does she dedicate herself to modeling, recently she has been focusing her energies on a play called the “Comic Tenorio”, where, accompanied by other great actors, they have made people return to these establishments, a very beautiful tradition. that they have been missing but that they wish to rescue by this means.

Sometimes they also visit their fans in the United States with their presentations, because in addition to being a model and actress, she is also an excellent singer who gives her all on stage.

That is why in Show News we will continue to bring you the best content of Maribel Guardia, as well as her important information such as dates of her presentations, news and everything interesting that comes up about her, of course without forgetting her flirty images that also you we will be sharing.