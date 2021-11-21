Maribel Guardia models her silhouette from her closet in a dress | INSTAGRAM

Since the beautiful model and conductive television, Maribel Guardia, came to Mexico has been taking advantage of her great popularity to work on different projects, from television shows TV, modeling for products and plays, however his new stage of Influencer has been exceeding expectations.

And it is that the also singer has already arrived for several continuous months to the modeling of different outfits for online stores who contacted her to choose her as their representative, making her products known while she models them.

On this occasion we will address a photograph that was placed by the artist in her Instagram official, an image in which she appears modeling from inside her closet in a beautiful black dress, which she accompanied with a hat as if it were a tourist.

The image managed to obtain thousands of ‘likes’ and also comments where her fans congratulate her, write her compliments and also compliments, all to seek to attract her attention and also express everything they feel for her.

Maribel has millions of followers who are aware of her profile and that every time she uploads an image they are willing to support her by interacting with her, this time by placing her beautiful silhouette in this tight outfit that is also part of a store that she tagged in the publication so that you can easily access and get it.



Maribel Guardia shared her beautiful silhouette from a closet.

Just last night Maribel Guardia was participating in the theater play the comic Tenorio and announced it in her stories, so that all the people who follow her would find out and have the opportunity to meet her in person and appreciate her staging.

This project seeks to bring back the tradition of theater, something that has been lost over the years and that was greatly affected by the world situation.

Maribel loves being able to present herself to her audience in person, play Doña Inés and of course also continue modeling these sets of clothes like the one we present to you today, so we recommend that you stay on Show News so that you can continue to enjoy her beauty. content and also discovering the opportunities that she offers you to wear one of the dresses that she already enjoyed.