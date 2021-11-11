Maribel Guardia outlined her beautiful silhouette in a red dress | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful conductive and Costa Rican model, Maribel Guardia has shown to have a very special hobby and talent for modeling, working together with various clothing stores, which she promotes through excellent photographs in her Official instagram where you can get the same dresses that she wears.

Since this world situation began, his work as influencer increased, obtaining the attention of these brands who want to be known and who know that Maribel’s public is the right one to sell their products, since they look incredible to her and she models them from the comfort of her home, so she only they have to send those products to her.

In this way, when he receives them, he dedicates himself to combining them with his incredible footwear and accessories, creating some super flirty pieces of entertainment that he places as a publication on his official social networks, especially on his Instagram where he does not stop sharing her beauty in different outfits.

Today we will address a dress very Elegant colour Red who was modeling from the stairs of his sweet home, a snapshot in which he appears in one of his best poses and the ones he uses the most, for which he received a lot of attention and surpassed more than 27,000 likes in just a few hours.

She also managed to gather hundreds of comments where her fans express how much they love her, how beautiful she is, how excellent she is at modeling and of course they also express their great love for her.

Even some of her famous and famous colleagues come to congratulate her and to comment on how beautiful she looks, always doing her job with a good attitude and also taking the opportunity to share phrases full of wisdom with which she seeks to share something more than her beauty.



Maribel Guardia poses from the comfort of her home and outlines her great silhouette.

And the fact is that the actress and also a singer knows very well the attention she has and that in addition to observing her photos everyone pays attention to what she writes, this time talking about you as if it were a plant so He recommends us to water ourselves, speak beautifully and flourish.

Maribel Guardia is also participating in a play called “El Tenorio Cómico”, where together with other famous actors is trying to bring back the beautiful tradition of the theater and of course entertain all those people who go to admire the show, for Of course, many also go to meet her in person.

