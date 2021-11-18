Maribel Guardia outlines her charms in tight lilac outfit | INSTAGRAM

The gorgeous model and actress Costa Rican, Maribel Guardia, has been modeling at home for several months now, since the world situation began, she has dedicated herself to demonstrating her talents as an Influencer and representing various online stores that have chosen her as their representative.

This time the also singer she outlined her charms in a tight lilac outfit, a palazzo that made her figure look practically perfect and her fans thanked her by giving her a like.

His publication generated excellent entertainment for those people who were browsing the social networks of the also conductive of TV, taking her to more than 20,000 likes in a few hours, as well as gathering comments where they praise her, compliment her and of course express the great love they have for her.

This piece of content It is part of the large collection of photos that are already on your official Instagram, in each one of them looking to look in the best possible way these sets of clothes that arrive by parcel and that can also arrive at your house in case of what you are interested in buying.

Maribel always places a link to the profile of the store that provides her with these outfits, each one more elegant than the previous one and she of course always uses her knowledge in fashion to combine them with elegant footwear and her usual accessories.



Maribel Guardia always shows great dedication to her work. | Instagram: @maribelguardia

It is important to remember that the Costa Rican has been working in the theater together with other recognized actors to stage “El Tenorio Cómico”, a quest to return this theater tradition to the audience that is interested in attending.

She has also been touring the United States and making her presentations, giving her fans the opportunity to meet her in person and of course to enjoy her also great talent for singing and dancing on the stage where she shines and gives everything for her show. .

In Show News we will continue to share with you the best of Maribel Guardia and of course also telling you all about her news, curiosities and everything interesting that comes up about her career.