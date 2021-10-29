Maribel Guardia poses with the best curves of the show | INSTAGRAM

For the vast majority of Mexicans, one of the most attractive figures in the world of show is without a doubt Maribel Guardia the Costa Rican that came to the country to win the hearts of viewers for many years now.

Today the singer was also in charge of confirming because she has one of the best curves in the world of the Show, while modeling from some pretty wooden stairs in a elegant green dress with white pearl ornaments as well as accompanying it with incredible white sneakers with transparent harness.

There is no doubt that the photo managed to perfectly capture her figure and the excellent results she has thanks to her hours of Gym, a Healthy life and of course all the care that he gives to his being, a life dedicated to keeping himself healthy and beautiful.

It is a piece of entertainment published on his official Instagram, a publication that got you more than 60,000 likes in just a few hours and in which some of his famous colleagues came to highlight how much they like his work modeling, as well as many other users who do not stop assuring that she is one of the most beautiful women this world has seen.

It is also important to mention that her face looks beautiful, a long and straight hair that combines perfectly and a pose worthy of a professional model, drawing great talent as a model, an activity that she has been practicing for the last few months since the world situation began and since the comfort of your home.



Maribel Guardia shares why she has the best curves in the show.

And it is that the famous was working in the program today for a long time but thanks to what happened in the world she preferred to look for another way to generate income and stay inside her house that is how she discovered her gifts as an Influencer by contacting various companies that They are dedicated to selling clothing sets online, some stores that you can access from each of their publications where they tag their profiles.

This work has allowed her to avoid the projectors, however, lately she had a tour of the United States where she showed that she still works very well as a singer and that she has quite a few fans who are willing to support her and attend her live shows.

The Tenorio Cómico is also participating in the play, which by the way will have a live broadcast this Saturday, October 30, if you want to watch it you can do it from the comfort of your home.

The Tenorio Cómico is also participating in the play, which by the way will have a live broadcast this Saturday, October 30, if you want to watch it you can do it from the comfort of your home.